WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it has targeted an Iranian businessman, a Malaysian bank and a network of companies accused of attempting to evade international sanctions on Iran through money laundering.

The department blacklisted Babak Zanjani, the businessman, and First Islamic Investment Bank for providing financial and other support to the National Iranian Oil Company. By taking the action against Zanjani, the bank and the network of companies, the department prohibited transactions between them and any U.S. citizen and freezes any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction, it said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Will Dunham)