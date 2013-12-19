(Adds veto threat)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The White House on Thursday
said a new sanctions bill against Iran would disrupt diplomacy
aimed at preventing Teheran from building a nuclear weapon, and
added that sanctions could quickly be imposed if efforts to
reach a deal fail.
"We do not believe now is the time to pass any additional
new sanctions through Congress," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said during a press briefing. "It is very important to
refrain from taking an action that would potentially disrupt the
opportunity for a diplomatic resolution."
If Congress were to pass legislation introduced in the
Senate on Thursday, the president would veto it, Carney said.
"We don't think this action is necessary, we don't think it
will be enacted, if it were enacted, the president would veto
it," he said.
U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to slap
sanctions on Iran if the country breaks the terms of the interim
deal struck last month in Geneva in which Tehran agreed to curb
its nuclear program.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; editing by
Andrew Hay)