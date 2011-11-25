* Cohen to explain U.S. money laundering declaration
* Official to discuss possible steps on Iran central bank
* United Arab Emirates has deep business ties to Iran
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 25 The U.S. Treasury will send
its top national security official to the United Arab Emirates
and Israel this weekend to brief government officials on new
U.S. actions to increase financial pressure on Iran.
The Treasury said David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism
and financial intelligence, will discuss the Obama
administration's decision to declare Iran a jurisdiction of
"primary money laundering concern" during the Nov. 26-29 trip.
He also will discuss expanded sanctions to ban firms from
aiding Iran's oil and petrochemical industries.
The actions were announced on Monday as part of a
coordinated effort with Britain and Canada to increase pressure
on Tehran in response to a Nov. 8 International Atomic Energy
Agency report that presented intelligence suggesting that Iran
had worked on designing a nuclear bomb and may still be
secretly carrying out related research. [ID:nL5E7ML35V]
<[ID:nL5E7MO3CM]
The U.S. decision to declare Iran as an area of "primary
money laundering concern" under the USA Patriot Act is a step
designed to dissuade non-U.S. banks from dealing with Iran. It
stopped short of blacklisting Iran's central bank, but brands
Iran's banking sector as posing unacceptable risks of terrorist
financing, weapons proliferation and money laundering.
"Our action, along with those taken by the U.K and Canada,
should have a chilling effect on the willingness of foreign
financial institutions to do business with Iranian banking
institutions," Cohen said in a blog posting on the U.S.
Treasury website.
"Foreign banks in jurisdictions where there may not be
comprehensive sanctions on Iran are now much more likely to
make the judgment that Iran is an increasingly risky place to
do business," he added.
The United Arab Emirates, with its financial hubs in Dubai
and Abu Dhabi, is one of the Middle East's largest banking
centers and has traditionally had deep trade, business and
financial ties with Iran, just across the Arabian Gulf.
Previous U.S. sanctions, which effectively prohibit
international firms from doing business with blacklisted
Iranian institutions for fear of losing access to the U.S.
financial system, have caused difficulties for UAE companies.
Treasury officials have made frequent trips to Dubai and
Abu Dhabi in recent years to persuade officials and
institutions to comply with U.S. sanctions and help stop Iran's
efforts to circumvent them.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday
called for "even tougher" sanctions than those announced by the
United States, Britain and Canada. He did not elaborate on what
steps should be taken. [ID:nL5E7MN3R9]
The U.S. Treasury said Cohen also will consult with senior
UAE and Israeli officials on options that the United States is
exploring to boost pressure further on Iran, including possible
financial measures targeting Iran's central bank.
Cohen also will discuss efforts by Syria to circumvent U.S.
and European Union sanctions aimed at halting government
violence against Syrian people.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)