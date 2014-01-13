WASHINGTON Jan 13 The White House said on Monday it was concerned about recent reports that Iran and Russia are negotiating an oil-for-goods swap worth $1.5 billion a month, a deal that the White House said could potentially trigger U.S. sanctions.

"We are concerned about these reports and Secretary (of State John) Kerry directly expressed this concern with Foreign Minister Lavrov today," Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, told Reuters.

"If the reports are true, such a deal would raise serious concerns as it would be inconsistent with the terms of the P5+1 agreement with Iran and could potentially trigger U.S. sanctions," Hayden said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish)