WASHINGTON, June 11 The United States will
exempt India, South Korea, Turkey and four other countries from
financial sanctions because they have significantly cut
purchases of Iranian oil, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
said on Monday.
Clinton said exemptions would also be granted to Malaysia,
South Africa, Sri Lanka and Taiwan, which join Japan and a
number of European countries already on the list of those
exempted from the U.S. sanctions.
"Today's announcement underscores the success of our
sanctions implementation. By reducing Iran's oil sales, we are
sending a decisive message to Iran's leaders: until they take
concrete actions to satisfy the concerns of the international
community, they will continue to face increasing isolation and
pressure," Clinton said in a statement.
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)