By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 A prominent U.S. lawmaker on
Tuesday urged the U.S. government to take "aggressive action"
against the small South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu for
reflagging Iranian oil tankers.
Howard Berman, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs
Committee, said Tuvalu had re-flagged 22 Iranian oil tankers and
continued to assist Iran despite warnings that it could face
U.S. sanctions.
"I recommend that you use the authority of ... the new law
to take aggressive action to change Tuvalu's policy of abetting
Iran in evading U.S. sanctions," Berman said in a letter to
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner.
Berman was referring to a U.S. bill signed into law this
month that authorizes sanctions against anyone who re-registers
Iranian oil tankers. He did not specify what action should be
taken, but noted that the law authorizes penalties.
The United States has a long-standing ban on imports of
Iranian oil and has imposed new economic sanctions that have
curbed Iranian oil imports by most other major nations.
The European Union banned Iranian oil imports as well as
providing insurance for vessels carrying Iranian oil on July 1,
part of international efforts to pressure Tehran to end a
nuclear program the West believes is aimed at producing atomic
bombs.
Reflagging ships masks their ownership, which could make it
easier for Iran to obtain insurance and financing for the
cargoes, as well as find buyers for the shipments without
attracting attention from the United States and European Union.
Berman warned the Tuvalu government against reflagging ships
last month.
In response to the letter, Tuvalu confirmed it had
registered National Iranian Tanker Company vessels, but said it
would monitor the vessels and take "appropriate action" against
any Tuvalu flagged vessel that violated U.N. sanctions.
Earlier this summer, Berman also called for Tanzania to stop
reflagging Iranian ships.
The Tanzanian government said this week it was in the
process of de-registering 36 Iranian oil tankers that had been
reflagged under the Tanzanian flag without the country's
knowledge and approval.