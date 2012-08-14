By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Aug 14 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday
urged the U.S. government to take action against Tuvalu and
Tanzania, countries accused of flouting U.S. sanctions by
putting their flags on Iranian tankers.
Reflagging ships masks their ownership, which could make it
easier for Iran to obtain insurance and financing for the
cargoes, as well as find buyers for the shipments without
attracting attention from the United States and European Union.
Howard Berman, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs
Committee, said the South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu has
helped Iran by "reflagging" 22 Iranian oil tankers, despite
warnings that it could face U.S. sanctions.
"I recommend that you ... take aggressive action to change
Tuvalu's policy of abetting Iran in evading U.S. sanctions,"
Berman said in a letter to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
Berman said a U.S. bill signed into law this month
authorized sanctions against anyone who re-registers Iranian oil
tankers. He did not specify what action should be taken, but
noted that the law authorizes penalties.
The United States has a longstanding ban on imports of
Iranian oil and has imposed new economic sanctions that have
curbed Iranian oil imports by most other major nations.
The European Union banned Iranian oil imports as well as
providing insurance for vessels carrying Iranian oil on July 1,
part of international efforts to pressure Tehran to end a
nuclear program the West believes is aimed at producing atomic
bombs.
While Berman focused on Tuvalu, in a separate letter
Senators Robert Menendez and Mark Kirk called for sanctions
against both Tuvalu and Tanzania for reflagging ships.
"The actions of the Tanzanian and Tuvaluan ship registries
directly undermine the international community's ongoing
diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear and
ballistic missile technology, and appear to be in violation of
the legislation you just signed into law," Menendez and Kirk
said in a letter to U.S. President Barack Obama.
The Tanzanian government said this week it was in the
process of de-registering 36 Iranian oil tankers that had been
reflagged under the Tanzanian flag without the country's
knowledge and approval.
Berman warned the Tuvalu government against reflagging ships
last month.
In response to the letter, Tuvalu confirmed it had
registered National Iranian Tanker Company vessels, but said it
would monitor the vessels and take "appropriate action" against
any Tuvalu flagged vessel that violated U.N. sanctions.
Earlier this summer, Berman also called for Tanzania to stop
reflagging Iranian ships.
Ship registries provide income to the countries. Tuvalu said
in its response to Berman's initial letter that its ship
registry is an "essential part" of its income.