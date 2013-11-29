WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. State Department
extended six-month Iran sanctions waivers on Friday to China,
India, South Korea and other countries in exchange for their
reducing purchases of Iranian crude oil.
The State Department is required by U.S. sanctions law on
Iran's disputed nuclear program to determine whether Iran's oil
consumers have reduced their purchases. The decision on waivers
comes even after the United States and five other global powers
agreed in Geneva this month to ease some sanctions on frozen
funds on Iran in exchange for Tehran's taking steps to curb its
nuclear program.
"We will continue to aggressively enforce our sanctions over
the next six months, as we work to determine whether there is a
comprehensive solution that gives us confidence that the Iranian
nuclear program is for exclusively peaceful purposes," Secretary
of State John Kerry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)