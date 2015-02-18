(Adds White House spokesman comments, background)
By Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The United States accused
Israel on Wednesday of distorting its position in the Iran
nuclear talks through selective leaks, intensifying tensions
before a controversial U.S. visit by Israel's prime minister.
"We see that there is a continued practice of cherry-picking
specific pieces of information and using them out of context to
distort the negotiating position of the United States," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
"There's no question that some of the things that the
Israelis have said in characterizing our negotiating position
have not been accurate," Earnest said.
Earnest was discussing a New York Times report that cited
Israeli officials saying the United States had limited what it
was sharing with them about the talks and a European official
saying he had been warned by Washington to be careful what he
shared for fear of it being selectively leaked.
The rare U.S. criticism occurred ahead of a speech by
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran before a
joint session of Congress at the invitation of Republican House
Speaker John Boehner. The address is scheduled for March 3.
Boehner's invitation has caused consternation in Israel and
the United States, with detractors saying Netanyahu, a hawk on
Iran, is working with the Republicans to demonstrate their
opposition to President Barack Obama's Iran policy.
It is also seen as putting Netanyahu's political links to
the Republicans ahead of Israel's nation-to-nation ties with the
United States, its strongest and most important ally, while
serving as a pre-election campaign booster for Netanyahu.
Obama, a Democrat who has frosty relations with Netanyahu,
has declined to meet the Israeli prime minister on his visit,
citing what he said is U.S. protocol not to meet world leaders
before national elections. The Israeli election is set for March
17.
Boehner announced the invitation last month without first
consulting the White House, a move many Democrats considered an
insult to Obama.
Democrats have also accused Republicans of breaking protocol
by inviting Netanyahu to speak to Congress without consulting
them.
Congressional Republicans have insisted that the invitation
to Netanyahu was appropriate. They have introduced at least two
resolutions formally welcoming him to Washington and accused
Democrats of playing politics.
Asked about Earnest's statements, a spokesman for the
Israeli embassy in Washington, Aaron Sagui, declined comment.
The United States and five other major powers are seeking to
negotiate an agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program in
exchange for relief from economic sanctions. Washington suspects
the program is designed to develop nuclear weapons; Iran denies
this, saying it is for peaceful purposes.
Negotiations between the United States, Russia, China,
France, Germany, Britain and Iran have reached a crucial stage,
with a basic framework agreement due by the end of March.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Additional
reporting by Doina Chiacu, Arshad Mohammed, and Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by David Storey, Toni Reinhold)