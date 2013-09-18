By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama has
told Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in an exchange of letters
that the United States is ready to resolve its nuclear dispute
with Iran in a way that allows Tehran to show it is not trying
to build weapons, the White House said on Wednesday.
"In his letter the president indicated that the U.S. is
ready to resolve the nuclear issue in a way that allows Iran to
demonstrate that its nuclear program is for exclusively peaceful
purposes," said White House spokesman Jay Carney.
"The letter also conveyed the need to act with a sense of
urgency to address this issue because, as we have long said, the
window of opportunity for resolving this diplomatically is open,
but it will not remain open indefinitely," Carney said.
The White House comments are another sign of a potential
thaw between the West and Iran on nuclear issues. The United
States and its allies have imposed sanctions aimed at stopping
Iran from seeking a nuclear weapons capability, but Iran has
long insisted its program is for civilian purposes.
Since Rouhani was elected as president in June, he has
called for "constructive interaction" with the world. The head
of Iran's nuclear energy organization said on Wednesday he saw
"openings" on the nuclear issue.
Obama said on Tuesday that he is willing to test the
willingness of Rouhani to discuss the nuclear issue.
"There is an opportunity here for diplomacy," Obama told
Spanish-language network Telemundo in an interview. "And I hope
the Iranians take advantage of it."
Both Obama and Rouhani plan to be in New York next week for
the U.N. General Assembly, but the leaders do not currently have
plans to meet, Carney said.