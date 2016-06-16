NEW YORK, June 16 A U.S. judge denied bail on Thursday to the wealthy Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab on charges he conspired to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said federal prosecutors showed by a preponderance of the evidence that Zarrab posed a flight risk, and that no combination of conditions would reasonably assure his appearance at trial.

Zarrab had sought to be released on a $50 million bond, and that he be held in a Manhattan apartment under 24-hour watch by armed guards at his expense. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)