NEW YORK, June 20 A wealthy Turkish gold trader accused of conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian entities in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions was scheduled to face trial in January on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan set a Jan. 23 trial date for Reza Zarrab, 33, who was arrested in Florida in March while en route to Disney World with his wife and daughter.

The trial's scheduling came after the judge on Thursday denied Zarrab's bail request, in which the defendant sought to be released on a $50 million bond and be held in a Manhattan apartment under 24-hour watch by armed guards at his own expense.

In light of that decision and Zarrab's continued incarceration, his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, asked Berman at Monday's court hearing to set a trial date for early next year so the case could move along expeditiously.

Brafman also said he was considering appealing the bail decision, and plans to file a motion to dismiss the indictment against Zarrab, a dual national of Iran and Turkey. Arguments on that potential motion were scheduled for Sept. 6.

Prosecutors said Zarrab and two others engaged in hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian entities from 2010 to 2015 in the scheme to evade U.S. sanctions. Zarrab has pleaded not guilty.

The case has drawn much attention in Turkey, where Zarrab was arrested in 2013 in a corruption probe into individuals with close ties to Tayyip Erdogan, then Turkey's prime minister and now its president.

The case is U.S. v. Zarrab, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00867. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)