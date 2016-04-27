NEW YORK, April 27 A Turkish businessman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he and others conspired to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in financial transactions for the Iranian government or other entities to evade U.S. sanctions.

Reza Zarrab, who was born in Iran, entered the plea at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He was arrested last month in Miami. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson and David Ingram; Editing by James Dalgleish)