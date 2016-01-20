WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. government has
approved the probable sale to Iraq of smart bombs, AIM-9M
Sidewinder missiles and other munitions for use on its fleet of
36 F-16 fighter jets in a deal valued at up to $1.95 billion,
the U.S. Defense Department announced on Wednesday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
oversees foreign arms sales, said it notified U.S. lawmakers on
Jan. 15 about the potential sale to Iraq, which is fighting to
regain territory lost to Islamic State militants.
Lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare since weapons deals are carefully vetted before
any formal notification.
DSCA said the proposed sale, which also includes technical
support, base operations, maintenance and manpower, would
require about 400 U.S. government and contractor personnel to
live in Iraq through 2020. It said the deal would contribute to
U.S. national security by giving Iraq the additional weapons,
munitions, and technical services it needs to maintain the
operational capabilities of its fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
"This proposed sale enables Iraq to fully maintain and
employ its aircraft and sustain pilot training to effectively
protect Iraq from current and future threats," it said in a
statement about the proposed sale.
If approved, key contractors for the sale would include
Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Co, and United
Technologies Corp, it said.
DSCA said Iraq had requested 20 Joint Helmet Mounting Cueing
Systems, 24 AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles built by Raytheon, 150
AGM-65D Maverick missiles, also built by Raytheon, 14,120
500-pound general purpose bombs, 2,400 2,000-pound general
purpose bombs and over 8,000 laser-guided tail kits to add
precision targeting to those bombs.
The agency said the value of the major defense equipment in
the deal was around $550 million, with the remainder to go for
logistics, training and other personnel costs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)