WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Senate is looking
more favorably at a request to provide attack helicopters to
Iraq, but a top senator has not yet given the Obama
administration a green light for military assistance that Iraq
wants to help it rebuff an al Qaeda bid to seize a western
province.
Robert Menendez, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, has held back on supporting the lease and
sale of several dozen Apache helicopters to the government of
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki without certain assurances.
Menendez' concerns have centered around how Washington can
ensure that security forces under Maliki, a Shi'ite increasingly
at odds with minority Sunnis in Iraq, use the helicopters
prudently. He is also concerned about whether officials are
keeping Congress sufficiently informed about efforts to ensure
Iraq doesn't permit Iran to ship weapons to Syria across Iraqi
airspace.
"The administration is now addressing concerns first raised
in July that required responses before this sale could proceed,"
said Adam Sharon, a spokesman for the committee. "Provided these
issues are sufficiently addressed, Chairman Menendez will be
ready to move forward."
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner called
for the Obama administration to do more to help Iraq battle
insurgency but stopped short of calling for U.S. troops to
return to Iraq.
"The president himself ought to take a more active role in
dealing with the issues in Iraq," Boehner told reporters.
"We need to get equipment to the Iraqis, and other services
that would help them battle this counterterrorism effort that
they're attempting to do. There are things that we can do to
help the Iraqis that do not involve putting U.S. troops on the
ground."
Two years after it pulled all U.S. troops from Iraq, the
United States is working to speed up shipments of Hellfire
missiles, surveillance aircraft and other gear that Maliki has
requested to help Iraqi forces rebuff the al Qaeda comeback in
Anbar province, where the conflict in neighboring Syria appears
to be feeding increased militant activity.
In late October, just before Maliki made a high-profile
visit to Washington, Menendez and other leading senators told
President Barack Obama in a letter that Maliki must do more to
reach out to opponents and to resist Iranian influence.
Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator John McCain, senior
Republicans who also signed that letter, said the United States
must re-engage in Iraq or risk undermining the security gains
that had been made during years of U.S. combat.
"We're about to lose everything we fought for," Graham said
on the Senate floor.
After Maliki sent Menendez a three-page letter - which did
not address the request for helicopters or other military
equipment directly - and as the situation in Anbar looked more
dire, Menendez received a call on Tuesday from Deputy Secretary
of State Bill Burns, Senate aides said.
According to the aides, Burns assured Menendez that the
State Department was working urgently to provide the committee
the assurances it had requested as a requirement for supporting
the helicopter delivery once Congress receives formal
notification.
A possible shift in Menendez' position was first reported
by the New York Times. The State Department is required to
notify Congress of any arms sales above a certain amount.
The State Department declined to comment on officials'
communication with Congress.
"The administration would certainly support providing
Apaches, especially given the situation on the ground," State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "Obviously,
that is something we are working with Congress on."
Even if the Apache deliveries are approved, they won't be
provided to Iraq immediately, so they might not make any
difference in the conflict in Anbar.
Senator Carl Levin, another leading Democrat, warned that
the impact of U.S. military sales was limited in Iraq's growing
conflict.
"While an ongoing relationship is in our interests, no
amount of military equipment from us will protect the Iraqi
people if their government continues to place sectarian goals
ahead of sound governance," he said.
