By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 14 Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar
al-Abadi and President Barack Obama will discuss the fight
against Islamic State on Tuesday at a White House meeting likely
to be dominated by Iraqi requests for U.S. arms and tension over
Iran's role on the battlefield.
In his first trip to Washington since becoming prime
minister, Abadi is expected to seek billions of dollars in
drones and other U.S. weapons to combat Islamic State, which
seized much of northern and central Iraq last year.
Obama's administration, which welcomed Abadi's ascension
after a tricky relationship with former Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, may not agree to all of the requests.
Nonetheless, the high-profile meeting in the Oval Office is
meant to convey a U.S. stamp of approval for a leader who has
sought to be more inclusive than his predecessor in governing
Iraq.
Obama, who came to power on the back of a promise to end the
war in Iraq, is restricted by public aversion to U.S.
entanglement in another regional conflict and congressional
constraints on his budget authority.
"The U.S. is not going to be willing to step up in terms of
major military support. It's unclear that the U.S. can budget
for major aid," said Anthony Cordesman, foreign policy expert at
the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington.
Obama in August authorized the first U.S. air strikes on
Iraq since the 2011 U.S. troop withdrawal and has deployed about
3,000 American military forces to train and advise Iraqi and
Kurdish forces to fight Islamic State.
"If there are specific ideas that Prime Minister Abadi has
for stepped-up assistance, then we'll obviously consider them
seriously," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.
"The goal is to continue the obviously deep coordination
that already exists between the United States and Iraq. This is
a partnership that the United States is obviously deeply
invested in."
Concern over Iran's role in the fight against Islamic State
may also feature in the Obama-Abadi talks. Iran-backed Shi'ite
militias have played a major role in battling the group, an al
Qaeda offshoot that emerged from the chaos in Iraq and
neighboring Syria.
A senior U.S. general told Congress last month that the
United States conditioned its entry into Iraq's battle to retake
Tikrit from Islamic State on the withdrawal of the Shi'ite
militias from the clearing operation.
