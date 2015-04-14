(Recasts headline, adds quotes from leaders)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
warned Iran on Tuesday that its fighters must respect Iraq's
sovereignty and answer to the government in Baghdad in the
battle against Islamic State militants.
Iran-backed Shi'ite militias have played a major and growing
role in battling the Sunni Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot
also known as ISIL, that emerged from the chaos in Iraq and
neighboring Syria and which swept through northern Iraq last
June.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has had to rely on
Shi'ite militias, some of which are backed by Iran and advised
by Iranian military officers, as Iraq's regular military
deserted en masse last summer in the face of the Islamic State
onslaught.
Obama said he and Abadi discussed the issue at length in
their Oval Office meeting on Tuesday.
Asked about Iranian involvement in Iraq, Obama said that he
expected the neighbors to have an "important relationship," and
recognized that the mobilization of Shi'ite militias had been
necessary to counter ISIL's advance last year.
But he added that any foreign-backed groups in Iraq should
now be under Abadi's control.
"Once Prime Minister Abadi took power ... from that point
on, any foreign assistance that is helping to defeat ISIL has to
go through the Iraqi government. That's how you respect Iraqi
sovereignty," Obama said.
"It needs to be help that is not simply coordinated with the
Iraqi government, but ultimately is answerable to the Iraqi
government and is funneled through the chain of command."
Abadi is on his first trip to Washington since becoming
prime minister last September. His meeting with Obama is meant
to convey a U.S. stamp of approval for a leader who has sought
to be more inclusive than his predecessor in governing Iraq.
Abadi said that Iraq would respect other countries'
sovereignty and expected the same. He also said he was eager to
bring all of the fighters in Iraq under state control.
"I am aware that regional countries have their own interests
and I respect these interests, but I also welcome any assistance
that they would provide, and I would like to thank them," Abadi
said through a translator.
"However, we do not accept any intervention in Iraq or any
transgression on Iraqi sovereignty. This is a war that is fought
with Iraqi blood with help from the coalition forces and
regional countries."
NO FORMAL REQUEST
Abadi had been expected to seek billions of dollars in
drones and other U.S. weapons during his visit.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Abadi did not make a
specific request for additional military support during the
meeting.
Obama announced $200 million in additional U.S. humanitarian
aid to Iraq, but declined to say whether Washington would
provide Apache helicopters, drones and other arms to Baghdad.
"This is why we are having this meeting: to make sure that
we are continually improving our coordination, to make sure that
Iraqi security forces are in a position to succeed in our common
mission," he said.
The Obama administration, which welcomed Abadi's ascension
after a tricky relationship with former Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, may not agree to provide significant additional
support.
Obama, who was elected on the back of a promise to end the
war in Iraq, is limited by public aversion to U.S. entanglement
in another regional conflict and congressional constraints on
his budget authority.
In August, Obama authorized the first U.S. air strikes on
Iraq since the 2011 withdrawal of American troops. He has also
deployed about 3,000 American military forces to train and
advise Iraqi and Kurdish forces to fight Islamic State.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton;
editing by G Crosse)