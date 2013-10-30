WASHINGTON Oct 30 The delivery of F-16 fighters
to Iraq is on track for next fall, a senior U.S. administration
official said on Wednesday, with Iraq recently depositing an
installment of roughly $650 million for the jets.
The official said the issue of the F-16's was not raised
during a breakfast on Wednesday with visiting Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Vice President Joe Biden.
"That program is generally on track and obviously has bumps
in the road as anything as complicated this does, but their
pilots are in training, and the program is on track," the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.
Iraq last year signed a new contract to buy its second set
of 18 F-16 fighters from the United States, part of a deal to
purchase 36 of the jets to rebuild its air force.