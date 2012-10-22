* Exxon signed exploration deal with Kurdistan last October
* The US oil company wants to leave giant oilfield in south
* Iraq wants Exxon to stay in the south
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 The Obama administration
should pressure Exxon Mobil to slow down dealings with
Iraqi Kurdistan as they could worsen disputes between Baghdad
and the northern province, Iraq's ambassador to the United
States said.
Exxon angered Baghdad a year ago by signing an exploration
deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the north.
The KRG quickly struck similar deals with other global oil
companies but the central government in Baghdad deemed all the
deals null and void.
Disputed areas between partly autonomous Kurdistan and
Baghdad are seen as a potential flashpoint as tensions between
regions of Iraq rise.
"We need the American government to exert some pressure on
this company," Jabir Habeb, Iraq's ambassador to the United
States, told reporters about Exxon after a panel on Iraq's
energy potential at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies.
The ambassador said he met with a U.S. energy official
recently who told him the U.S. government could not apply a lot
of pressure on Exxon because the company makes decisions that
benefit its shareholders. Habeb said he told the official the
issue could cause political and social problems so it should not
be seen as a shareholder issue.
Exxon did not immediately return a request for comment.
The energy company is hoping to exit its flagship West
Qurna-1 oilfield project in southern Iraq, diplomatic sources
said last week, as profits there are thin.
But analysts have said other oil companies from Russia and
elsewhere may not have the know-how and resources to maximize
production from the giant Qurna field.
Habeb said Iraq wants Exxon to stay in the south.
"We prefer them to be there and I think the potential of oil
in the south of Iraq there's no comparison with the north of
Iraq, so I think they understand this fact."
The Paris-based International Energy Agency released a
report on Iraq this month that said oil production in the south
could rise to 6.4 million barrels per day by 2035 in a mid-level
scenario. Output could rise to 1.6 million bpd from the north by
the same time period, it said.