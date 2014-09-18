By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 A divided U.S. federal appeals
court on Thursday rejected Iraq's effort to sue dozens of
companies for allegedly conspiring with the Saddam Hussein
regime to frustrate the United Nations' oil-for-food program.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York said Iraq's government could not recoup damages under a
U.S. anti-racketeering law because it remained accountable for
the Hussein regime's effort to defraud the U.N. program, despite
having repudiated that effort and the regime's legitimacy.
The appeals court, by a unanimous vote, also said Iraq could
not pursue claims under the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act, saying the law's antibribery provision does not allow
private lawsuits.
More than 80 companies, subsidiaries and affiliates were
named as defendants in the 2008 lawsuit over the $64.2 billion
oil-for-food program, which ran from 1996 to 2003.
Among the defendants were; the French bank BNP Paribas SA
, which oversaw a U.N. escrow account for the program;
Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ; U.S. oil company
Chevron Corp ; British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and German electronics company Siemens AG.
Iraq claimed that Hussein defrauded the program by selling
oil at below-market prices while receiving kickbacks, and
overpaying for food and medicine in exchange for side payments.
It said the defendants' involvement deprived Iraqi citizens
of more than $10 billion of essential aid that should have been
paid from the escrow account.
Christian Siebott, a lawyer representing Iraq, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Thursday's decision upheld a February 2013 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan.
"The majority decision is clearly correct," said Robert
Bennett, a lawyer for BNP Paribas.
The case is Iraq v. ABB AG et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-618.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)