(Adds details from decision, dissent, comments)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 18 A U.S. federal appeals court
on Thursday rejected Iraq's effort to sue dozens of companies
for allegedly conspiring with the Saddam Hussein regime to
subvert the United Nations' oil-for-food program and deprive
Iraqi citizens of humanitarian aid.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said
Iraq's government could not recoup damages under a U.S.
anti-racketeering law over Hussein's effort to defraud the U.N.
program, despite repudiating that effort and his regime's
legitimacy.
Circuit Judge Amalya Kearse said the allegations "paint a
sorry portrait of a greedy and ruthless government colluding
with venal individuals and business firms to divert funds
intended for the benefit of a suffering population, and using
those funds to cement political power."
But she said the "in pari delicto" doctrine, meaning "in
equal fault," left Iraq accountable for Hussein having been a
"dominant force" in efforts to subvert the U.N. program, with
responsibility "at least as great as that of any defendant."
More than 80 companies, subsidiaries and affiliates were
named as defendants in the 2008 lawsuit over the $64.2 billion
oil-for-food program, which ran from 1996 to 2003 and was
designed to help citizens hurt by international trade sanctions.
Among the defendants were the French bank BNP Paribas SA
, which oversaw a U.N. escrow account for the program;
Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ; U.S. oil company
Chevron Corp ; British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and German electronics company Siemens AG.
Iraq claimed that Hussein defrauded the program by selling
oil at below-market prices while receiving kickbacks, and
overpaying for food and medicine in exchange for side payments.
It said the defendants' actions deprived Iraqi citizens of
more than $10 billion of essential aid from the escrow account.
In his dissent, Circuit Judge Christopher Droney said
shielding the defendants from liability was contrary to public
policy and deprived the "ultimate victims," Iraqi citizens, of
any remedy for Hussein's human rights abuses.
Christian Siebott, a lawyer representing Iraq, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Thursday's decision upheld a February 2013 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan.
"The majority decision is clearly correct," said Robert
Bennett, a lawyer for BNP Paribas. "It is unfortunate that
people suffered, but would be unfair to the bank to expect it to
cure those problems."
The 2nd Circuit also ruled unanimously that Iraq could not
pursue claims under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, saying
the law's antibribery provision did not allow private lawsuits.
A scathing 2005 U.N. report on the oil-for-food program,
from a panel led by former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul
Volcker, linked oil surcharges to contracts of 139 companies,
and humanitarian kickbacks to contracts of 2,253 companies.
Hussein lost power in 2003 and was executed in 2006.
The case is Iraq v. ABB AG et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-618.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by G Crosse
and Bernadette Baum)