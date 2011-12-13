WASHINGTON Dec 13 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Tuesday called on U.S. companies to help rebuild his war-battered country, which is facing faced a new challenge as U.S. troops withdraw by the end of the year.

"As much as we committed to defeat terrorism, we are now committed to grow the private sector," Maliki said in a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"It is now not the generals, but corporations and business leaders who will be at the front of this stage."

He told the packed crowd of U.S. business officials Iraq has the opportunity to work with companies from all over the world to rebuild itself after three decades of war.

But it believes the United States has the "best companies" to help it help it diversify its economy away from one heavily dependent on oil, Maliki said.

"We are not satisfied with the number of American companies in Iraq. We aspire to have more American corporations, an increasing number of them," he said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Jackie Frank)