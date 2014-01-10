By Missy Ryan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The Obama administration is
considering providing new training to elite Iraqi forces in
Jordan as U.S. officials seek ways to help the government of
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki repel an al Qaeda campaign
near its western border.
Earlier this week, U.S. officials said the United States was
in discussions with Iraq about training its elite forces in a
third country, which would allow Washington to provide a modest
measure of new support against militants in the absence of a
troop deal allowing U.S. soldiers to operate within Iraq.
"There is discussion about this, and Jordan is included in
the discussions," a U.S. defense official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that
a privately run special operations training center near Amman
was one of the sites being considered.
Jordan, grappling with the mounting impact of the grinding
conflict in neighboring Syria, is one of the United States'
closest allies in the Middle East.
It was not immediately clear who exactly would provide the
new training to Iraqi forces, but it might include U.S. special
forces soldiers or contractors.
U.S. officials have grown increasingly worried about Iraq in
recent weeks as al Qaeda has staged a comeback in western Anbar
province, where the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, an al
Qaeda affiliate, is seeking to set up a Sunni religious state
straddling Iraq and Syria.
Two years after the Obama administration pulled all U.S.
troops from Iraq, the U.S. response to mounting sectarian
tensions and surging violence in Iraq has been limited by
reluctance to further empower Maliki, a Shi'ite increasingly at
odds with minority Sunnis, and by a widespread desire to ensure
U.S. soldiers aren't involved in another Middle Eastern war.
The United States is already sending Hellfire missiles,
surveillance aircraft and other gear that Maliki has requested.
But at a time when many U.S. lawmakers see the Iraqi prime
minister as an aspiring authoritarian with close ties to Iran,
the Obama administration has not yet provided Iraq with the
attack helicopters that Maliki has requested.
Some in the U.S. Senate say the United States should not
move ahead with plans to sell and lease several dozen Apache
helicopters to Iraq without adequate assurances about how the
attack aircraft will be used.
Because U.S. soldiers cannot conduct military activities in
Iraq without a Status of Forces Agreement, providing new support
to Iraqi forces outside of Iraq is one way the Obama
administration can try to help Iraq beat back what appears to be
a growing militant threat.
The troop agreement the United States negotiated with
Maliki's government in 2008 expired at the end of 2011 as U.S.
forces withdrew.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Ken Wills)