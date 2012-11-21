* Psychiatrist says alleged shooter not dealing with reality
* Defense calls for hypnosis, MRI on accused soldier's brain
* Judge to rule on evidence, testimony issues next few days
By Laura L. Myers
TACOMA, Nov 20 A U.S. soldier accused of killing
five fellow servicemen at a military combat stress center in
Baghdad in 2009 was psychotic and suffered from post-traumatic
stress disorder during the shooting frenzy, a top U.S. forensic
psychiatrist testified on Tuesday.
Sergeant John Russell, 48, is accused of going on a shooting
spree at Camp Liberty, near the Baghdad airport, in an assault
the military said at the time could have been triggered by
combat stress.
Russell, of the 54th Engineer Battalion based in Bamberg,
Germany, faces five charges of premeditated murder, one charge
of aggravated assault and one charge of attempted murder in
connection with the May 2009 shootings.
Six months ago, he was ordered to stand trial in a military
court that has the power to sentence him to death, if he is
convicted.
Russell's civilian attorney, James Culp, entered no plea at
an arraignment on Monday at a military base in Washington state.
Russell's court martial is tentatively set for mid-March and
could last four to five weeks, attorneys told Reuters on
Tuesday.
In a second day of hearings to discuss Russell's state of
mind at the time of the shooting and establish what evidence or
testimony to admit at the court martial, Robert Sadoff, a
University of Pennsylvania forensic psychiatry expert, gave the
opinion that Russell was suffering from post-traumatic stress
disorder.
Russell has "dissociative disorder," or a lack of memory
about the shootings, said Sadoff, who examined Russell for a
total of 20 hours after the shootings. "He cannot remember. It's
a legitimate disorder. He also has post-traumatic stress
disorder."
Sadoff, a veteran of 10,000 criminal cases added: "It's a
matter of what's going on in this man's mind. He was psychotic.
He was not dealing with reality. That's what psychosis is."
If the defense can persuade a jury that Russell was not in
control of his actions, it may be able to argue that he is not
legally responsible and could spare him from the death penalty,
if convicted.
During Tuesday's hearing, Culp sought authority from Judge
Colonel David Conn to hire a forensic hypnotist to unlock
Russell's buried memories and conduct a specialized magnetic
resonance imaging (MRI) test to measure Russell's "mild diffused
brain atrophy", which Culp argues played a part in his behavior.
This would help diagnose "the extent of brain damage as it
relates to criminal responsibility," Culp said.
Army prosecutors urged the judge to decline. Major Dan
Mazzone, one of four Army attorneys prosecuting the case, told
the judge that an Army medical review already indicated that
Russell's brain atrophy was typical of a man his age and further
testing is an unnecessary expense to the Army.
"The bottom line, this is just not necessary. It's something
the government should not be entitled to fund," Mazzone said.
The judge is set to rule on the matter over the next few
days.
The proceedings, held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near
Tacoma, Washington, come at a sensitive time for the Army, which
is in the process of deciding how to prosecute Staff Sergeant
Robert Bales, a soldier accused of killing Afghan villagers in
cold blood earlier this year.
A two-week hearing at Lewis-McChord to establish if there is
sufficient evidence to send Bales to a court martial wrapped up
last week after harrowing testimony from Afghan adults and
children wounded in the attack.
Bales' civilian defense lawyers have also suggested he was
suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
On Monday, Russell's attorney outlined a defense based on
his declining mental state.
Russell suffered from depression, thoughts of suicide,
anxiety and stress from multiple deployments, and suffered "at
least one traumatic experience involving civilian casualties"
and "mass grave sites" while serving in Bosnia and Kosovo during
1998 and 1999, Culp said in presenting arguments to the judge
after the arraignment.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)