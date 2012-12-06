* Shooting, flag riots show cracks in peace
* Investment key as crisis ravages province's economy
* N.Ireland helped husband Bill win Irish vote
By Ian Graham
BELFAST, Dec 7 Hillary Clinton will travel to
Northern Ireland on Friday for one of her last foreign trips as
U.S. Secretary of State, lending support to a fragile peace that
was one of the greatest successes of her husband's presidency.
She visits a province transformed by the 1998 peace
agreement but still riven by sectarian loyalties, with a prison
officer shot dead by nationalist militants last month and
unionist protesters rioting over the removal of a British flag.
The visit will also be a reminder of the huge popularity of
the Clintons in Ireland, a potential asset in attracting the
Irish-American vote if Hillary decided to run for the U.S.
presidency in 2016.
The province has suffered one of the world's worst property
market crashes and its leaders are hoping for the kind of U.S.
foreign investment that has transformed the rest of Ireland.
"Our need is more economic now than political," said Reg
Empey, Chairman of the Ulster Unionist Party, who was a senior
figure in the peace process.
"But we also have to be aware that there is still a degree
of volatility ... and in those circumstances I think we should
make sure we keep the relationship going."
PEACE PROCESS
Hillary Clinton travelled to Northern Ireland several times
in the mid-1990s while her husband helped broker the 1998 Good
Friday peace accord, his hands-on approach widely recognised as
crucial at moments when the agreement looked like crumbling.
Bill Clinton's work helped win over the Irish vote during
his re-election campaign in 1996 and his popularity among Irish
Americans could rub off on Hillary should she decide to run for
office.
"I'm not making the assumption that Hillary's career as a
front-line politician has ended," Empey said. "If you have
someone in the White House with good working knowledge of the
North and the peace process, that can only be good for us."
Clinton on Thursday told journalists in Dublin she was "too
focused on what I'm doing" to think about a run for the
presidency.
She declined to comment on U.S. newspaper reports that her
husband may be appointed as Washington's next ambassador to the
Republic of Ireland.
PERSONAL TIES
As first lady, Clinton lent support to pro-peace women's
groups in Northern Ireland and visited people injured in the
1998 Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack in three decades of
violence commonly known as the "Troubles".
At least 3,600 people were killed during that time as
Catholic nationalists seeking union with Ireland fought British
security forces and mainly Protestant Loyalists determined to
remain part of the United Kingdom.
"The lessons learned here in Ireland about how to build
peace could be of great use to other peoples and nations,"
Clinton said in a speech in Dublin on Thursday in which she
recalled a meeting between Catholic and Protestant women in
Belfast in the 1990s, with one of whom she remains friends.
"There are so many more ties that bind us than divide us,
and that is what has motivated me over many years now," she
said.
SHAKY PEACE
The 1998 peace has mostly held, although militant
nationalists have stepped up attacks in recent years, shooting
dead a prison officer on his way to work last month.
Clashes involving nationalists, loyalists and police still
break out in Belfast several times a year.
Riots have broken out twice this week after nationalist
councillors voted to take down the British flag atop Belfast
City Hall.
"The people who are managing the low level (of violence) at
the moment could make a mistake and suddenly we would have an
awful lot of trouble," said Malachi O'Doherty, a writer and
veteran political commentator.
"We don't really need American help, other than
investment... That's where they will be dropping the big hints."
Clinton will also hold talks on a Northern Ireland economy
reeling after house prices fell by over 50 percent since 2007.
The troubles led to decades of under-investment and the province
remains heavily dependent on a grant from London.
Financial services group Citigroup in 2010 announced the
creation of 500 jobs in Northern Ireland weeks after Clinton
held an investment conference for the province in Washington,
but U.S. investment remains a tiny fraction of that in the
Republic of Ireland.