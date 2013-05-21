WASHINGTON May 21 Lois Lerner, the Internal
Revenue Service official who revealed the agency was giving
extra scrutiny to conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status,
will assert her constitutional right not to answer questions to
a congressional committee on Wednesday, her lawyer said in a
letter obtained by Reuters.
"She has not committed any crime or made any
misrepresentation but under the circumstances she has no choice
but to take this course," Lerner's attorney, William Taylor,
wrote to the chairman of the House of Representatives committee
that is holding hearings into the IRS.
Taylor said he had advised Lerner to assert her Fifth
Amendment right due to allegations made by the committee
chairman, Darrell Issa, that she had provided false and
misleading information to Congress.
Issa has issued a subpoena to demand that Lerner attend his
panel's hearing on Wednesday, the third in less than two weeks
since the scandal first erupted, according to a second document
obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Eric Beech)