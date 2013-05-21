WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Tuesday that Internal Revenue Service employees
acted alone in making public the agency's handling of tax
exemptions for Tea Party groups and that he would have advised
against it.
Details of the IRS targeting of conservative political
groups seeking tax-exempt status came in response to a question
at the American Bar Association conference in Washington earlier
this month.
"I would have advised against doing that, but it was a
decision for the IRS to make," Lew said at a Senate Banking
Committee hearing when pressed on whether or not the IRS acted
appropriately in how it disclosed the information publicly.
The agency's comments came before an inspector general's
report that criticized the IRS' handling of tax-exempt status
requests from those groups.