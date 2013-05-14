WASHINGTON May 14 An Internal Revenue Service auditor said on Tuesday that a top Washington official, when she learned that agents were targeting conservative groups for extra scrutiny of their tax status, immediately changed the policy to a non-partisan criteria, but that low-level employees reversed the policy.

Lois Lerner, head of the IRS tax-exempt unit, apologized on Friday for what she called inappropriate criteria used to review applications for tax-exempt status applied to conservative groups.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report on Tuesday that Lerner immediately directed that the criteria be changed when she was briefed about it in June 2011.

Lower-level IRS employees "without executive approval" changed it again to focus on policy positions, rather than tax laws, because they thought the new criteria was too broad, the report said. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Eric Beech)