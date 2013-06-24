By Patrick Temple-West and Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service has scrapped controversial screening lists used by the
agency to scrutinize conservative and Tea Party groups seeking
tax-exempt status, while offering a speedier path for stalled
applications, the agency's new chief said on Monday.
Use of the so-called "be on the lookout" lists (BOLO) using
partisan names like "Tea Party" and "Patriot" to flag
applications for more scrutiny were at the heart of a critical
report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax
Administration issued on May 14.
Agency chief Danny Werfel reaffirmed the inspector general
report's finding that no employees or outsiders intentionally
subjected Tea Party and other conservative groups to extra
scrutiny.
"While fact gathering is still underway, we have not found
evidence of intentional wrongdoing" by anyone outside or inside
the IRS, Werfel told a conference call with reporters.
The IRS has been battling critics since May 10 when a senior
official publicly apologized for the scrutiny, setting off a
probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, resignations by
top officials and congressional investigations.
In response to the incident, President Barack Obama last
month fired then-acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller and
ordered a 30-day review of the matter. At least
three other IRS officials have been replaced or are on
administrative leave.