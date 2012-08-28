* Tyson Foods, Sanderson Farms plan for power outages
* Storm headed for heart of U.S. chicken industry
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, Aug 28 U.S. poultry producers across
the South are stockpiling fuel, testing generators and making
other preparations in a bid to make sure their chicken houses
and poultry processing plants can continue operations in the
wake of Tropical Storm Isaac.
Such precaution by chicken producers Sanderson Farms
and Tyson Foods Inc come amid a growing sense
of caution by the chicken industry, which was hard hit by
hurricane Katrina seven years ago.
Back then, storm-related damages to agricultural industries
topped $2 billion. Farms were destroyed, processing plants were
shut down and high winds crushed chicken houses and killed
flocks.
Isaac's current path on the Gulf Coast will take it into the
heart of U.S. chicken production.
Sanderson Farms has been working steadily since last week to
prepare for Isaac, which was closing in on the U.S. Gulf Coast
on Tuesday and was expected to make landfall early Wednesday as
a full-blown hurricane in the New Orleans area.
The company does not expect the storm to impact chicken
prices, Chief Executive Joe F. Sanderson Jr. told analysts on
its fiscal third-quarter earnings call Tuesday morning.
But the storm is expected to cause Sanderson Farms' southern
Mississippi and southern Louisiana operations to temporarily
lose power, said Chief Financial Officer Mike Cockrell in an
earlier email to Reuters.
"Our live chickens, and we have some 35 million live
chickens on the ground in South Mississippi, are housed in
chicken houses that, of course, require electricity and natural
gas to power ventilation equipment," Cockrell said.
If those livestock houses lose power, Cockrell said, the
chickens could die from heat. So the company requires all of its
poultry producers to keep generators on site to power the
equipment in the event of a power outage.
It was a lesson the company learned in the wake of Katrina
in 2005, when most of Sanderson's farms lost power, Cockrell
said. The sheer magnitude of the damage - from roadways to farms
to utility infrastructure - made it difficult for the company to
keep diesel fuel flowing to generators that ran for an extended
period of time after that storm.
At Tyson Foods, which has chicken farms in northern Alabama
and central Mississippi that are most likely to be affected,
plant managers and farmers are topping off feed bins, draining
down their wastewater levels, cleaning gutters on their
buildings and making sure that their generators are in working
order, said Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman.
Though Isaac is a far smaller storm, the company decided it
needed to be as prepared as possible: The company has topped off
all of the company's the fuel tanks and set up easier-to-access
stock piles of ice, water, fuel and spare generators around the
region.