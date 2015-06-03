By Barbara Goldberg
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 United Airlines apologized on
Wednesday to a Muslim chaplain who said she was denied an
unopened can of soda on an affiliated U.S. domestic flight by an
attendant who said it could be used as a weapon.
United launched an investigation after Northwestern
University associate chaplain Tahera Ahmad complained about the
incident last week aboard a flight from Chicago to Washington
that was operated by Shuttle America for United.
Ahmad said in a Facebook post the flight attendant had
discriminated against her when the attendant refused her request
for an unopened can of Diet Coke, saying it could be used as a
weapon, yet gave the man sitting next to her an unopened can of
beer.
When she complained, Ahmad said, other passengers on the
flight directed anti-Islamic comments at her.
Bob Birge, a spokesman for Republic Airways Holdings, which
operated the Shuttle America flight on behalf of United, has
said the airline's beverage policy does not prohibit serving
unopened cans to passengers.
"While United did not operate the flight, Ms. Ahmad was our
customer and we apologize to her for what occurred on the
flight," United Airlines said in a statement on Twitter.
"After investigating this matter, United has ensured that
the flight attendant, a Shuttle America employee, will no longer
serve United customers."
The airline said all its employees who deal with customers
undergo cultural awareness training at least once a year. It
also said Shuttle America employees who work with customers
undergo cultural sensitivity training, but did not specify how
often.
"United does not tolerate behavior that is discriminatory -
or that appears to be discriminatory - against our customers or
employees," the airline said.
Ahmad's description of the incident touched off a social
media firestorm, including a Twitter campaign at
#UnitedforTahera, which garnered global support and a call by
many to boycott the airline.
Ahmad did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on Wednesday.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Mohammad Zargham)