WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. State Department on
Friday said it could not confirm reports that a female American
hostage had been killed in a recent air strike conducted in
Syria.
Spokeswoman Marie Harf said the State Department has
acknowledged that some Americans are being held abroad,
including by the Islamic State. But she said she could not
provide any additional information.
The Islamic State claimed on Friday that an American female
hostage had been killed in an air strike by Jordan, according to
jihadist tracking group SITE Intelligence. Reuters could not
immediately confirm that report.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)