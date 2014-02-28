(Repeats with no changes to text or headline)
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeffrey Heller
WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM Feb 28 For years, Israeli
leaders visiting Washington have been boosted by America's main
pro-Israel lobby, its influence on U.S. Middle East policy long
accepted as a matter of conventional wisdom.
But when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses an
annual convention of Israel's U.S. supporters next week, he will
find the group trying to show it has not lost its touch after
the White House blocked its push for Congress to impose new Iran
sanctions.
While no one doubts the American Israel Public Affairs
Committee remains a potent political force, AIPAC - and the
Israeli government it seeks to bolster in Washington - can ill
afford any perceptions of weakness in advancing its agenda at
such a critical juncture in U.S.-Israeli relations.
The largest pro-Israel lobbying group will gather at a time
when its conservative leadership - not unlike the right-wing
Israeli premier - are at odds with President Barack Obama over
his diplomatic strategy for resolving the West's nuclear
standoff with Iran, Israel's arch-foe.
AIPAC also faces questions about how it can move past its
biggest legislative setback in years. The stakes are especially
high on the Iran issue, the top security priority for both
Netanyahu's government and America's pro-Israel community.
Scoffing at the notion that the group is on the ropes, an
AIPAC source insisted its critics have "lost all perspective"
and that differences with the administration are being managed.
AIPAC, which amassed about 100,000 members in its 60-year
history, is widely credited with helping to ensure Israel
remains a top recipient of U.S. foreign aid, this year exceeding
$3 billion, mostly military-related.
MOCKED ON CABLE TV
After AIPAC lobbyists helped enlist 59 U.S. senators from
both major parties to co-sponsor legislation that would impose
new sanctions on Iran if negotiations failed, the bill - which
had Netanyahu's blessing - stalled earlier this month.
"They came up against realities on Capitol Hill," a former
administration official said, suggesting that going toe-to-toe
on Iran with a Democratic president in a Democratic-led Senate
was always a losing proposition. "The question now is whether
this will affect AIPAC's ability to get things done that relate
specifically to Israel."
AIPAC typically works behind the scenes and picks its
battles well. Most measures it favors pass Congress with little
opposition. But this time it found itself mocked on cable
television by popular talk-show comedian Jon Stewart, who
accused U.S. lawmakers of behaving like senators "from the great
state of Israel."
The White House cast the sanctions effort as a "march toward
war" and Obama threatened a veto, spurring some fellow Democrats
behind the bill to peel off. AIPAC still believes if it bides
its time, it will have a chance to revive the sanctions drive, a
senior AIPAC official said.
It was the second blow to AIPAC in recent months. In
September, when Obama sought congressional authorization to
strike Syria over chemical weapons use, the group lobbied
lawmakers at the White House's behest. But then Obama
backtracked from military action.
While AIPAC's legislative stumbles have been rare, it has
tripped up before. It failed to block President Ronald Reagan's
sale of planes with advanced radar to Saudi Arabia in 1981, and,
a decade later, President George H.W. Bush delayed $10 billion
in loan guarantees to Israel in a dispute over
settlement-building in occupied territories.
AIPAC is predicting a record turnout of 14,000 members and
attendance by "more than two-thirds of Congress" at its
three-day annual bash.
Even at a time of friction with AIPAC, the White House is
dispatching Secretary of State John Kerry, who is trying to
craft a framework deal to keep Israeli-Palestinian peace talks
going, and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to address the group.
"We have an open line of communication with the
administration," the AIPAC source said.
The Obama administration has made clear it hopes Netanyahu
as well as his AIPAC allies will tone down their opposition
while negotiations proceed with Tehran.
But the administration is resigned to taking some flak from
Netanyahu. "We don't dictate his talking points," said a senior
U.S. official, who also insisted that differences with Netanyahu
are about tactics, not the shared goal of preventing Iran from
developing nuclear weapons.
Wendy Sherman, a senior State Department official who heads
the U.S. negotiating team in talks between Iran and world
powers, left little doubt that the administration is keeping
AIPAC on its radar screen.
"I've spoken quite directly to AIPAC. I've met with AIPAC,"
Sherman told a roundtable of Israeli journalists in Jerusalem
last weekend when asked about the group's role.
"We need to create the space for this diplomacy. And I would
urge AIPAC to create this space."
Despite such appeals, AIPAC appears intent on keeping the
heat on the administration over Iran.
AIPAC leaders, in a New York Times op-ed last weekend,
denied suggestions that those pushing for further sanctions were
"warmongers" and urged Congress to take back the initiative on
Iran.
The group believes that while now is not the time for a
Senate vote, Iranian intransigence will soften Obama's
resistance and generate broader bipartisan support for
legislation that could be introduced before the end-of-July
deadline for the talks, the AIPAC source said.
Sanctions could then be triggered if diplomacy fails, the
source said.
The White House has made clear that it would oppose any vote
on new sanctions during the negotiating process but would be
open to such measures if diplomacy breaks down.
COMPLICATIONS
While Netanyahu will certainly try to rally the AIPAC
faithful when he addresses the group on Tuesday, heated rhetoric
on Iran could add to tensions with the administration.
In talks with Obama on Monday, an Israeli official said,
Netanyahu intends to stand firm on his demand that any final
nuclear deal must eliminate Iran's ability to enrich uranium, in
contrast to the president's view that Tehran could be allowed to
do so on a small scale for civilian purposes.
Though billing itself as strictly bipartisan, AIPAC faces
complaints on the left that it has not worked harder to
accommodate a Democratic administration. J Street, a smaller,
liberal alternative to AIPAC in the American Jewish community,
has made modest inroads in its six years of existence.
Still, in a U.S. mid-term election year, there is little
interest in picking a fight with AIPAC. Opinion polls show
Americans' overwhelmingly supportive of the Jewish state.
AIPAC officials also readily acknowledge a deepening of
U.S.-Israeli security ties during Obama's tenure, including
funding for Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket shield.
