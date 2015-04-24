(Adds details)
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, April 23 Seeking to ease
U.S.-Israeli tensions, Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday
promised Israel delivery of top-flight fighter jets next year to
maintain its military edge and vowed that any final nuclear deal
with Iran would ensure Israel's security.
Addressing an Israeli Independence Day celebration in
Washington, Biden insisted that Barack Obama "has Israel's
back," despite a recent strains between the U.S. president and
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Iran nuclear talks and
Middle East diplomacy.
Biden won applause from a pro-Israel audience when he told
them the United States would begin delivery of Lockheed Martin's
new F-35 jets to its ally next year, making Israel the only
country in the Middle East to have the new stealth warplane.
But he was met with silence when he reaffirmed U.S. support
for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an
allusion to White House objections to Netanyahu's comments last
month casting doubt on his commitment to a Palestinian state.
"We've had our differences," Biden said. But he added: "We
love each other and we protect each other."
Biden's appearance at an event hosted by the Israeli Embassy
was the latest sign of White House efforts to lower the
temperature after a period of acrimony between Obama and
Netanyahu.
Ties became badly frayed early last month when Netanyahu
accepted a Republican invitation to speak to the U.S. Congress,
where he railed against Obama's quest for a nuclear deal with
Iran. Netanyahu later condemned a framework deal reached
earlier this month with Tehran as a threat to Israel's survival.
Obama, who has faced complaints from some fellow Democrats
that the public feud had gone too far, has reached out to U.S.
pro-Israel groups and American Jewish leaders seeking to soothe
their concerns.
Biden sought to reassure his audience of Obama's commitment
to making sure that any final nuclear agreement with Iran
maintains Israel's security.
But with talks now aimed at reaching a comprehensive accord
with Tehran by a June 30 deadline, there is little chance of a
meeting of the minds between Obama and Netanyahu, who have a
long history of testy relations.
Biden said any deal with Iran would be "based on
hard-hitting, hard-headed uncompromising assessments, what's
required to protect ourselves, Israel, the region and the
world."
If a final deal does not meet Obama's requirements, Biden
said, "we simply will not sign it."
And he warned: "If Iran cheats at any time and goes for a
nuclear weapon, every option we have to respond today remains on
the table and - your military will tell you - and more."
Iran denies seeking a nuclear bomb. Israel is widely assumed
to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed state.
Biden was hosted by Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer, a
Netanyahu confidante blamed by Obama's aides for orchestrating
the prime minister's congressional address.
Dermer acknowledged disagreements but said the two allies
would weather them. Biden's speech marked the administration's
highest-level direct contact with the Israeli government since
Netanyahu's speech to Congress.
Touting U.S. efforts to maintain Israel's "qualitative
advantage" in the Middle East, Biden said: "Next year we will
deliver to Israel the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, our finest."
Israel bought 19 F-35s in 2010 for $2.75 billion and signed
a contract in February to buy an additional 14 of the Lockheed
Martin Corp fighter jets for about $3 billion.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney and Eric
Beech)