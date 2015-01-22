WASHINGTON Jan 22 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington in March to address
Congress so he can make one trip to the United States instead of
two in the runup to the March 17 Israeli election, a Republican
aide said on Thursday.
Republican congressional leaders said on Wednesday they had
invited Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress on Feb.
11, prompting questions from the White House about whether
protocol had been violated.
"The Israelis initially agreed to a date in February, but
decided they only wanted the prime minister to make one trip to
the U.S. before the election, so they asked to change to the
first week in March," the aide said.
Netanyahu also plans to address a conference of the
pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC during his visit.
