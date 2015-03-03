March 2 President Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu clashed over Iran nuclear diplomacy on Monday on the eve of the Israeli prime minister's hotly disputed address to Congress, underscoring the severity of U.S.-Israeli strains over the issue. For Reuters coverage, including an exclusive interview with Obama, please click codes in brackets. LATEST STORIES > Obama, Netanyahu clash over Iran > Obama aide: Congress should not 'play spoiler' in Iran talks > Kerry cautions Israel not to undercut Iran diplomacy EXCLUSIVES > Obama hopes for US embassy in Cuba before summit in Panama > Obama defends lack of 'Plan B' for Obamacare court case > Nemtsov killing sign of worsening climate in Russia - Obama > Obama sharply criticizes China's plans for new tech rules > Obama says Iran must halt nuclear work for at least a decade > Full text of Reuters interview with Obama COLUMN > Why Boehner's invite to Netanyahu is unconstitutional (Compiled by New York desk)