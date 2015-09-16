(Adds Friday)
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet in
November to discuss the Iran nuclear deal as well as other
regional security issues, the White House said on Wednesday.
The Nov. 9 White House meeting will be the first for the two
leaders since U.S.-led diplomacy resulted in an Iran nuclear
deal that Israel fiercely opposed.
The dispute over the agreement, which calls for curbs on
Tehran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, drove a
deeper wedge in already tense relations between the Obama and
Netanyahu governments.
The meeting was announced a week after Obama's Democrats in
the U.S. Senate blocked a Republican bid to derail the landmark
Iran agreement.
Obama and Netanyahu also will discuss Israel-Palestinian
relations, the situation in Gaza and the West Bank and "the need
for the genuine advancement of a two-state solution," the White
House said.
Obama refused to see Netanyahu in March when the Israeli
leader accepted an invitation from Republican leaders, without
consulting the White House, and gave a speech to Congress in
which he harshly criticized Obama's negotiations with Iran,
Israel's regional enemy.
The two have since spoken by phone but have not seen each
other face-to-face since last year.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Writing by
Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by)