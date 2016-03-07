WASHINGTON, March 7 The White House said on
Monday that it had offered an invitation two weeks ago to host
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting on March
18, but has learned through media reporters that the visit was
off.
"We were looking forward to hosting the bilateral meeting,
and we were surprised to first learn via media reports that the
prime minister, rather than accept our invitation, opted to
cancel his visit," said Ned Price, a spokesman for the White
House National Security Council.
"Reports that we were not able to accommodate the prime
minister's schedule are false," Price said in an emailed
statement.
