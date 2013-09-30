By Matt Spetalnick and Dan Williams
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu urged U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday
to step up sanctions on Iran if it pursues its nuclear drive
even as it exchanges overtures with Washington and restarts
negotiations with the West.
Seeking to reassure Israel about the emerging U.S.
diplomatic engagement with Iran, Obama said Tehran must prove
its sincerity with actions, insisted that Washington would not
ease sanctions prematurely and reaffirmed U.S. readiness to
resort to military action if all else fails.
Netanyahu visited the White House three days after Obama and
new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone in the
highest-level contact between the countries in more than three
decades. The call fueled hopes for a resolution of Iran's
decade-old nuclear standoff with the West.
Signs of U.S.-Iranian rapprochement have rattled Israel,
which accuses Iran of trying to buy time and get out from under
tough international sanctions while it seeks to develop nuclear
weapons. Iran denies it is working toward an atomic bomb.
Netanyahu, whose aides had said he would warn Obama in
private not to trust Rouhani's charm offensive, signaled
grudging acquiescence to Obama's outreach to Iran. But he
appeared to demand that Tehran offer immediate concessions by
suspending sensitive nuclear projects or else face even greater
international pressure.
"It is Israel's firm belief that if Iran continues to
advance its nuclear program during negotiations, the sanctions
should be strengthened," Netanyahu told reporters a day before
he was due to address the United Nations General Assembly in New
York.
Netanyahu brandished a cartoon time-bomb in his U.N. speech
last year to illustrate how, according to him, time was running
out to curb Iran's nuclear arms ambitions. Israeli sources
predict he will opt for a less flashy approach due to the
delicate nature of the diplomatic outreach with Iran but will
still stress his skepticism.
Obama said he was entering negotiations with Iran
"clear-eyed" and was ready to test Rouhani's overtures. But he
said: "Anything we do will require the highest standards of
verification in order for us to provide the sort of sanctions
relief that I think they are looking for."
He stopped short, however, of agreeing to Netanyahu's new
call for tighter sanctions if Iran continues work on nuclear
weapons. Existing international sanctions have done serious
damage to Iran's economy, including its oil sector.
Even as Netanyahu called for a "credible military threat" to
pressure Iran to comply, Obama insisted: "We take no options off
the table, including military options, in terms of making sure
that we do not have nuclear weapons in Iran."
Israel has threatened unilateral strikes on Iran's nuclear
sites but appears unlikely to go ahead any time soon as
Washington, its chief ally, tests the diplomatic waters. Israel
is believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed power.
Though Obama and Netanyahu have had strained relations in
the past, they showed no signs of tension in their latest
encounter. They sat side-by-side in the Oval Office, each
following the other's words carefully and occasionally
exchanging smiles. Including a working lunch afterwards, the two
spent more than 2-1/2 hours together.
'SPOILING THE PARTY'
Before Monday's White House talks, a Netanyahu aide said he
did not care that he was perceived as "spoiling the party,"
referring to the optimism stirred up in Washington over ending
decades of estrangement between the United States and Iran.
Netanyahu wants the Obama administration to demand specific
steps by Iran, including shutting down its uranium enrichment
and plutonium projects and shipping out their fissile material.
The Obama administration has been vague on what concessions
it wants from Iran. Obama did not specify what would constitute
verification of Iran's actions, but he may have been referring
to steps that would give the U.N. nuclear agency wider
inspection powers to ensure that Iran is not hiding nuclear
activities.
Despite any differences behind closed doors, Obama and
Netanyahu sought publicly to stress common ground on Iran.
The Israeli leader went out of his way to praise Obama for
applying economic and military pressure that he said had brought
Iran to the table. "I appreciate deeply that you have made clear
that you remain committed to this goal (of preventing Iran from
getting nuclear weapons)," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said before his visit that he was coming to
debunk "sweet talk" from Rouhani, a moderate cleric who took
office in August and was the focus of attention at the United
Nations last week.
Signaling Netanyahu's aim to counter Rouhani's public
relations blitz with one of his own, aides said the
U.S.-educated Israeli leader would extend his visit by a day to
conduct a series of media interviews.
Though Obama has focused on Iran outreach in recent days,
his attention has been divided by the looming threat of a U.S.
government shutdown just after midnight on Monday if a stalemate
with congressional Republicans is not resolved.
HISTORY OF STRAINED TIES
Obama and Netanyahu have a history of difficult encounters,
including a blowup in the Oval Office in 2011 when Netanyahu
famously lectured the president on Jewish history.
Having secured a second term, Obama visited Israel in March,
where he eased the rift with Netanyahu and offered reassurances
that he was determined to deny Iran the means to make an atomic
bomb.
But different clocks tick for the two allies. While they
agree that Tehran could make its first nuclear device in months
if it were intent on doing so, Israel warned last week this gap
could shrink to weeks due to new Iranian uranium centrifuges.
Israel would prefer that the U.S. superpower take the
military lead against Iran if diplomacy fails. Yet Israelis
watched worriedly as Obama stumbled in his bid to muster
domestic support for attacking Syria as reprisal for Damascus's
suspected use of chemical weapons on Aug. 21.
In the meantime, Obama's engagement with Iran could be
limited by the influence of the pro-Israel lobby in Washington
and lawmakers who share Netanyahu's suspicion of Rouhani. They
could block any White House effort to ease major sanctions on
Iran and even impose new ones.
Netanyahu went to Capitol Hill late on Monday and met
briefly with small groups of lawmakers.
Further complicating matters is Obama's reinvigorated push
for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians. Though
Middle East diplomacy was overshadowed by Iran in Monday's
meeting, Obama thanked Netanyahu for entering into "good faith"
negotiations but said there was limited time to reach an accord.