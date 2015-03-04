By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 When Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United States this week to take a
tough line against Iran, he argued that world powers could
always push for a better nuclear deal because the Islamic
Republic was vulnerable to low oil prices.
But the claim that lower oil prices can sway Iran, a major
crude producer, into making greater concessions on its nuclear
program seems unrealistic, experts, diplomats and even
Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday.
They noted that Iran has withstood extreme fluctuations in
crude prices before and that sanctions have blunted the effect
of oil on its economy. Others said Iran would likely view any
further concessions as humiliating and would be prepared to
forego a deal if the current talks collapsed.
Most doubted that oil alone would force Tehran into a
significant shift in its bargaining position.
"I think it hurts their economy, there's no doubt about
that. But I don't think it's decisive," Senator John McCain, a
leading Republican voice on foreign policy issues, told Reuters
on Wednesday.
In his speech to Congress on Tuesday, Netanyahu cited cheap
oil as a prime reason why the United States and other powers
could afford to hold off on signing a "bad" nuclear deal with
Iran ahead of an end-March deadline for a framework agreement.
The Israeli leader, who says the current prospective deal
would hand Tehran a path to an atom bomb, called Iran "a very
vulnerable regime, especially given the recent collapse in the
price of oil."
"They'll be back because they need the deal a lot more than
you do," he told lawmakers.
Sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to just over 1
million barrels per day since 2012, spurring inflation and
unemployment that the Obama administration has credited for
forcing Iran into negotiations.
Iran's oil and natural gas export revenue was $56 billion in
the 2013-14 fiscal year, according to the International Monetary
Fund. That compares to $118 billion worth of export revenue from
oil and gas in 2011-12.
LESS VULNERABLE TO OIL
But the current embargoes have in some ways made Iran less
vulnerable to lower oil prices because its crude revenues are
largely tied up in accounts in purchasing countries.
"The short-term impact of oil prices on Iran may be blunted
by sanctions that already restrict the government's access to
oil revenue held outside of Iran," said Jen Psaki, the U.S.
State Department spokeswoman.
One expert noted that the 26-year reign of Iranian Supreme
Leader Ali Khamenei has seen oil prices range from as high as
$140 a barrel, to a low of $10.
"There's never been a strong correlation between his
behavior and the price of oil," said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran
expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in
Washington.
A diplomat from one of the countries negotiating with Iran
over its nuclear program told Reuters that worsening economic
conditions have certainly played to the West's advantage in the
talks.
"The low price of oil has made the sanctions that much
worse, which has clearly increased Iran's desire for a deal,"
the diplomat said.
But the diplomat also noted that some hardliners, including
elements in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, benefit from
the sanctions because they have greater control over goods and
services.
Indeed, others warned that the United States might have
trouble keeping the sanctions coalition together if talks break
down, particularly if there is a perception that a hard-line
U.S. position were to blame for their collapse.
"It is not possible for the United States to keep this
consensus against Iran with European countries and other
countries for much longer," said Sara Vakhshouri, an energy
consultant based in Washington who formerly worked in Iran's
energy sector.
"The sanctions and this consensus could erode after some
time."
Republican Senator Mark Kirk, co-author of a bill that would
impose stricter sanctions on Iran, said he had seen no
indication that lower oil prices had changed Tehran's behavior,
noting a recent military exercise carried out by Iranian forces
near the Strait of Hormuz.
"They had enough money to build a replica of a U.S. aircraft
carrier and blow it to hell," Kirk told Reuters, saying that now
was the time for more sanctions. "Even the president says the
sanctions were the only reason they came to the table."
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner, Patricia Zengerle,
Louis Charbonneau, and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bruce Wallace
and Stuart Grudgings)