(Adds details, quotes)
WASHINGTON, March 3 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called for the United States and
other world powers to hold out for a "better deal" in efforts to
curb Iran's nuclear capacity, saying the current proposal could
be strengthened.
In remarks before the U.S. Congress, Netanyahu also said
that Iran and its leaders pose a threat not only to Israel and
the Middle East, but also to nations worldwide.
"Iran's nuclear program can be rolled back well beyond the
current proposal by insisting on a better deal and keeping up
the pressure on a very vulnerable regime, especially given the
recent collapse of the price of oil," he told U.S. lawmakers.
He said negotiators must keep up the pressure on Iran, and
that any deal should demand that Iran stop its aggression
against neighbors, its support of terrorism around the world and
its threats against Israel before any restrictions are lifted.
"Iran's regime poses a grave threat, not only to Israel but
also to the peace of the entire world," he said.
"We must all stand together to stop Iran's march of
conquest, subjugation and terror," he told U.S. lawmakers.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)