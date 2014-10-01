(Corrects spelling of threshold, deletes extraneous character
in fourth paragraph)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu told President Barack Obama on Wednesday that
he hopes the U.S. leader will make sure that any final nuclear
deal between Iran and world powers does not allow Tehran to
stand at the "threshold" of being able to develop nuclear
weapons.
In a meeting at the White House, Netanyahu said preventing
Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb was a critical goal that he
and Obama shared but also urged the president to exercise "your
leadership" in Iran nuclear talks to prevent Tehran from even
having the capacity to develop such a weapon.
Pressing Netanyahu on Middle East peace efforts after
U.S.-sponsored talks collapsed in April, Obama said the status
quo between Israel and the Palestinians was not sustainable.
The two leaders, who have a history of rocky relations, were
both cordial and businesslike in their brief Oval Office
appearance before reporters, showing no outright tension as they
sat side-by-side.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland; Editing by Jim
Loney)