WASHINGTON Nov 25 The United States is in the
midst of renewing its 35-year-old commitment to supply Israel
with oil in emergency situations after the pact expired on
Tuesday, a U.S. State Department official said.
The United States "is in close contact with the government
of Israel on extending the longstanding memorandum of
understanding" between the two countries on emergency oil
supplies, a State Department official said on the condition of
anonymity.
The agreement was first signed in 1979 by Secretary of State
Cyrus Vance and Israeli Foreign Minister Moshe Dayan after the
Iranian revolution sent shock waves of higher prices and fears
about disruptions in the Middle East through oil markets.
Under the agreement, the United States, provided it has
enough oil for its own use, will provide Israel crude for
purchase. If Israel is unable to secure transportation for the
oil, Washington will make "every effort" to help Israel secure
transit, according to the agreement.
The pact is an exception to Washington's ban on crude oil
exports that Congress passed after the Arab oil embargo of 1973
to 1974 spiked petroleum prices and led to fears of shortages.
Israel has never asked the U.S. to supply it with emergency oil.
Amid a six-year drilling boom that has led to a glut of
light sweet crude along the U.S. Gulf Coat refinery hub, the
Obama administration has been pressured by oil companies to
relax or lift trade restrictions.
The agreement between the United States and Israel was
extended in 1994 and in 2004.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alan Crosby)