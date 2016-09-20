By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, Sept 20
WASHINGTON, Sept 20
lawmakers said on Tuesday they would seek to overturn parts of a
$38 billion military aid agreement with Israel, setting up a
showdown with President Barack Obama over the package days after
it was signed.
Senators Lindsey Graham, Kelly Ayotte, John McCain and Ted
Cruz told a news conference they wanted to add a measure giving
Israel an additional $1.5 billion in military aid to a bill
expected later this year to renew U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Arguing that Congress, not the administration, sets spending
policy under U.S. law, they objected to a provision in the
agreement preventing Israel from asking for additional funds
from Congress after the new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU),
begins at the end of fiscal 2018.
"This is a very dramatic moment in the U.S.-Israel
relationship between Congress and the state of Israel. Congress
is not going to sit on the sidelines," Graham said.
The four senators also object to Israel's agreement to
return any money if Congress tries to send it more than $3.8
billion per year before then.
Graham said he would introduce legislation to overturn a
provision in the agreement that phased out a special arrangement
that has allowed Israel for decades to use 26.3 percent of the
U.S. aid on its own defense industry instead of on U.S. weapons.
U.S. and Israeli officials signed the agreement on
Wednesday. The 10-year, $38 billion package is the largest in
U.S. history. It was reached after nearly 10 months of
negotiations that underscored continuing friction between Obama
and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
But Netanyahu decided it would be best to forge a new
arrangement with Obama, who leaves office in January, rather
than hoping for better terms from the next U.S. administration,
according to officials on both sides.
The senators insisted that Netanyahu had been forced into
signing because Israel's arch-enemy Iran is growing stronger as
it obtains billions of dollars unfrozen under a nuclear
agreement reached last year.
"Now is not the time to say that we're going to nickel and
dime Israel," Graham said.
Republicans, and some of Obama's fellow Democrats, strongly
oppose the nuclear pact. They angered the White House in 2015 by
inviting Netanyahu to give an address to Congress opposing it.
They have offered several pieces of legislation to overturn
or undermine the nuclear deal, and sought to make it an issue in
the 2016 U.S. elections.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)