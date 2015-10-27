WASHINGTON Oct 27 Israel faces a wide variety
of threats ranging from Islamic militants wielding missiles and
rockets to nuclear attack, Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon
said on Tuesday during a visit to the United States.
Yaalon was speaking with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
at the National Defense University in Washington. Carter
emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Israeli security
relationship and the United States' commitment to maintaining
close ties.
Carter and Yaalon are due to visit the Naval Air Station in
Maryland on Wednesday for a demonstration of the F-35 joint
strike fighter. The United States has said it will deliver the
F-35 to Israel next year, making it the only country in the
Middle East to have the top-flight aircraft.
Yaalon ticked off a number of threats that he said Israel
has faced, including from Iraq under Saddam Hussein, Bashar
al-Assad's Syria, and Iran.
"The threat has been changed dramatically from conventional
type warfare to what might be called
super-conventional...weapons of mass destruction, or
sub-conventional like terror, rockets, and missiles," Yaalon
said.
Close U.S.-Israeli ties have come under strain in recent
months over a nuclear agreement negotiated between Iran and the
United States and other world powers, which Israeli officials
have denounced as empowering Iran and endangering Israel.
Yaalon said the deal, which was agreed in July and imposes
curbs on Iran's nuclear program in return for the removal of
some economic sanctions, could delay an Iranian nuclear threat
against Israel.
"Yes, for the time being, for about a decade or so, it
(Iran's nuclear program) might be postponed as a threat against
us," Yaalon said, adding that the Iranian government had not
given up its "vision of having a military nuclear capability."
Iran denies ever pursuing a nuclear weapons program, and
said that it wanted nuclear capability only for civilian
purposes.
Yaalon also addressed ongoing strife between Israelis and
Palestinians. Violence has flared in Israel, Jerusalem, the
occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, in part
triggered by Palestinians' anger over what they see as Jewish
encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Yaalon said claims that Israel had violated agreements
related to the holy site were false.
Last week, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry voiced
cautious hope that there may be a way to defuse the violence
between Israelis and Palestinians.
