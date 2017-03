WASHINGTON, March 3 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to affect negotiations over Iran's nuclear program with his upcoming address to both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

"He's trying to, and I don't think trying to create tension and conflict helps anyone," Zarif said to CNN outside talks in Switzerland with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

