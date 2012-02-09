WASHINGTON Feb 9 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday urged the International Monetary Fund to show leniency toward Greece in bailout discussions to prevent "a big potential explosion."

"This is the moment to consider that if there is a minimum of compliance with the requirements set out, this is the moment to turn the page and extinguish this potential big explosion," Monti told a think-tank in Washington. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Gary Crosse)