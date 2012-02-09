CORRECTED-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
WASHINGTON Feb 9 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday urged the International Monetary Fund to show leniency toward Greece in bailout discussions to prevent "a big potential explosion."
"This is the moment to consider that if there is a minimum of compliance with the requirements set out, this is the moment to turn the page and extinguish this potential big explosion," Monti told a think-tank in Washington. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.