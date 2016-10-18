WASHINGTON Oct 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
urged Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to "stop
whining" about the Nov. 8 election being rigged, saying no
serious person could suggest U.S. elections could be manipulated
because of their decentralized nature.
"I have never seen in my lifetime, or in modern political
history, any presidential candidate trying to discredit the
elections and the election process before votes have even taken
place. It's unprecedented," the Democratic president said.
"I'd invite Mr. Trump to stop whining, and go try to make
his case to get votes," Obama said at a joint White House news
conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
