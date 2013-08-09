WASHINGTON Aug 9 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd infringes on portions of two Apple Inc patents on digital mobile devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.

The panel issued orders prohibiting Samsung from further importing, selling and distributing devices in the United States that infringe certain claims on the patents.

The ruling was the latest in a battle between Apple and Samsung that has spread across some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the lucrative mobile industry.

The case at the International Trade Commission was No. 337-796.