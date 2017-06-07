WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had voted to open a patent infringement probe of certain consumer electronic devices made by Sony Corp.

The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Georgia-based Arris Enterprises LLC, a unit of Arris International Plc, and involves Sony-made televisions, gaming consoles, mobile phones and tablets, and network-enabled DVD and Blu-ray players, the ITC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)